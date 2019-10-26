Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold to cool then soggy Saturday

DETROIT - Happy Saturday, Motown!

Get ready for rain Saturday as remnants of Olga arrive. We go from cold to wet, and it remains soggy tonight. Rain leaves by the end of Monday. Halloween may have rain, too.

Saturday morning will be mostly to partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures start in the low and mid 30s. Families will need their coats to stay warm while going to and from morning services and events like the Formula SAE Workshop at Lawrence Tech University in Southfield.

Sunrise is at 7:59 a.m. ET.

Rain arrives Saturday afternoon. Remember, it's still hurricane season. It doesn't end until Nov. 30. The rain arriving during Funtastic Halloween in Dearborn, Cider in the Park in Beacon Park and Downtown Dearborn Trick or Treat is the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga.

Highs will be in the mid 50s. It will be breezy and soggy after 2 p.m. ET with an easterly wind blowing 10 to 20 mph. Same is true for Spartans' football fans going to and from east Lansing for the Penn State - Michigan State game at Spartans Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 3:30 p.m. ET EMU - Toledo football game will be wet and chilly with temps in the low 50s in Toledo.

Rain showers pound the Michigan - Notre Dame football. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Ann Arbor, and people must use extreme caution driving on wet roads and find alternate routes with any high-standing water. Temps will be in the low 50s in the evening.

Sunset is at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be cool and wet as rain becomes a bit more scattered overnight. Lows will be near 50 degrees.

Sunday will be wet in the morning and at lunchtime. Sunday afternoon becomes drier and milder. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday will be sunnier and remain mild. Daytime temps will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cooler. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Wednesday will be chilly and wet with showers and highs near 50 degrees.

Happy Halloween, Thursday! Many celebrations during the day and evening will need to be enjoyed indoors. Rain remains possible with highs in the low 50s and evening temps in the 40s. Remember to have your children dress with layers under their costumes.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.