Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool Sunday morning with afternoon sunshine ahead

It feels like summer again with sunshine and higher temps. Another tranquil, cool night ensues with showers and thunderstorms creeping back Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday morning will be cool and clear. Temperatures start in the 50s while families get ready for services and eat breakfast. It will be dry driving to and from activities.

Sunrise is at 6:51 a.m. ET.

The weather will be great for going to the Renaissance Festival, the Detroit Zoo or Belle Isle. Sunday afternoon will be warm, seasonable and comfortable. Highs will be near 80 degrees. Great weather for going back to the pool, too.

Sunday evening will be fair and mild. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Sunset is at 8:19 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

A warm front approaches Monday. Showers and thunderstorms form ahead of it and it will be scattered by late afternoon and at night. Daytime temps will be near 80 degrees, but we will need our umbrellas.

Showers and storms are more likely, Tuesday. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday become mostly sunny, again. It remains warm with daytime temps in the upper 70s. Arts, Beats and Eats will get off to a great start.

