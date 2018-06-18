Metro Detroit weather forecast: Feeling like 100 degrees, heat advisory until 6 p.m.

DETROIT - We are in for another steam bath around Metro Detroit on your Monday, with morning lows starting near 80 degrees.

The heat and humidity combined will take our highs in the low 90s and make them feel like triple digits. Meaning, we will have an uncomfortable "feels like" temp around 101 degrees or warmer this afternoon.

Make sure we’re drinking plenty of water and not doing too much outside. Also, check on your neighbors today.

Mostly sunny becoming partly sunny with rain chances to finally cool us off tonight after 8 p.m. around Metro Detroit.

Tuesday forecast

Showers will be pouring in through the overnight and into your early Tuesday. This is tropical moisture from a former Pacific hurricane and it will bring showers late Monday through early Tuesday, and then again Wednesday morning. With morning rain ending, skies stay mostly cloudy and highs should stop in the upper 70s to low 80s or cooler if the rain holds on longer. What a relief!

Rest of the week forecast

Wednesday will start wet with some of that tropical moisture bending back north into Metro Detroit to start the day wet. But we should see some afternoon clearing and highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

More wet weather possible on Saturday.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

