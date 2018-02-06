Metro Detroit weather forecast: Fresh snow and single digit temps

DETROIT - There is an inch or two of fresh snow on the ground and a lot of it is still on the streets making for tricky travel this Tuesday morning.

Temps are in the single digits to low teens with wind chills near zero degrees all morning. Cloudy skies and flurries give way to partly sunny skies and highs in the low and mid 20s this afternoon. It will be a dry day other than a few flurries and a little less sun than we saw yesterday and lighter winds too WSW 5-12 mph.

More snow Wednesday

Another snow maker will be moving through Metro Detroit Wednesday morning with the potential of 2-4 inches of new snow from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. tomorrow. This will be going during and right through the morning drive tomorrow with temps in the mid teens to start the day.

Be prepared for a slow go tomorrow. Models vary on duration and accumulation, but most model data suggests we’ll get a good 2-3 inches during the morning with a few areas getting slightly more. Highs will hit the mid 20s again tomorrow after the morning snow and the evening drive will be much better than the start of the day.

Thursday forecast

Most of your Thursday is cool, but dry with morning temps in the single digits and teens. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs stay in the mid 20s and the winds are on the lighter side SW 5-12 mph. Another shot at snow Thursday night or after midnight into Friday morning. So more snow early Friday to slow us down and early model data suggests this one too will be a shovelable few inches of new snow.

Snow showers are hit or miss over the weekend as we warm a bit into the upper 20s and low 30s. Track temperatures and our next rain and snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

