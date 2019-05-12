Metro Detroit weather forecast: Good day for indoor activities with mom, chilly and wet

DETROIT - A lakeshore flood warning is in effect along the coasts of Macomb, Monroe and Wayne counties from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

Happy Mother’s Day, Motown!

Today remains the perfect day for indoor activities with mom. Rain is in the forecast, but it will not be a complete washout. More rain, heavier rain is expected Monday before it gets milder and drier.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

As you cook and serve breakfast to mom, Sunday morning will be cloudy with on and off light rain. Use caution on any wet roads. Families going to and from services or holiday activities will need their coats and hats to stay warm. It will be chilly with temperature starting in the middle 40s.

Sunrise is at 6:16 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon still has a chance of on and off light to moderate rain. Also, it is still chillier than average with highs in the low and mid 50s; ten to fifteen degrees lower than average.

Sunday evening will still be damp on area streets going to and from dinner for Mother’s Day. It becomes chillier with temperatures near 50°F.

Sunset is at 8:44 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be cloudy and chilly with a chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 40s.

Heavier, steadier, more widespread rain is possible Monday, especially in the morning. It remains quite cool with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s.

Tuesday becomes drier and milder. Skies become partly sunny, high temperatures closer to 60°F.

Wednesday has a chance of showers, but it will be mild. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer with more sunshine. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 60s each day.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.