Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heating up again Saturday with rain possible

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

Scattered showers are possible Saturday. It will be calmer and drier again on Sunday. Tropical storm Barry is bashing the gulf region now and will move closer to Michigan next week.

Saturday morning will be cool to mild under clear skies before dawn. Temperatures start in the low and mid 60s before breakfast. A southwest wind brings hotter, more humid air back by lunchtime. Midday temperatures reach the 80s quickly.

Sunrise is at 6:09 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and it will feel like the low 90s. Grab plenty of sun block to prevent sunburn and other damage from the sun. Drink plenty of water as well to stay hydrated and healthy.

With higher humidity comes greater instability and the chance of showers and thunderstorms. After 2 p.m. ET, scattered storms pop up with dangerous lightning and heavy downpours.

Saturday evening will have on and off showers and temps near 80 degrees. Be careful on any wet roads. Remember to stay out of the water if there is any lightning or thunder.

Sunset is at 9:09 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be mild and becomes mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

After a cold front passes, Sunday becomes sunnier and less humid again. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

"Barry"

Tropical Storm Barry remains a slow-moving, dangerous threat. It continues to batter the Gulf Region with heavy rain and life-threatening 3 to 6 foot storm surge. Rainfall will be measured with a yard stick before the end of the weekend.

In the Detroit Area, Monday and Tuesday become more hazy, hot and humid. Highs near 90 by Monday and in the low 90s, Tuesday. Heat indices near 95 degrees.

The remnants of "Barry" could spell more rain for Southeast Michigan, Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Sunny. Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 76 deg. F; Wind: S 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Sunny. Water Temp: 72 deg. F; Wind: SW5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 72 deg. F; Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: S 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Sunny. Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 71 deg. F; Wind: S 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, warm. High in the 70s and low 80s.

Saturday Night: Clear, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. High near 85 deg. F

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High in the 70s.

Saturday Night: Clear, cool. Low in the 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High in the low 80s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.