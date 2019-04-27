Metro Detroit weather forecast: Inconceivable! Snow returns this weekend

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

In typical Michigan weather fashion, winter is not done with us yet. It will be chilly today and all weekend long. And yes, rain will turn into snow.

Saturday evening will be raw, wet and chilly.

Sunset is at 8:28 p.m. ET.

After 9 p.m. ET, temperatures fall closer to the 30s. Rain will change the snow, especially after midnight. There is a good chance of accumulation on grassy areas and slushy spots on roads, especially west of I-275.

About an inch of snow is possible in Detroit and many of the nearby neighborhoods. Two inches of snow or more are possible in Lenawee, Washtenaw, Livingston western Oakland and western Wayne counties. Overnight lows will be in the lower middle 30s.

Sunday morning will be slippery and chilly. Use extreme caution while driving. Sunday afternoon will be much colder than average again. It will be near 50°F.

Monday will be cloudy, rainy and chilly. Burn out, again. Don’t put away winter coats just yet.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have some relief. There is still a chance of rain showers with highs in the middle and upper 50s.

