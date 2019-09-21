Metro Detroit weather forecast: Last Saturday of Autumn will be warm with sunshine

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

The last full weekend of Summer 2019 will be filled with warm sunshine on Saturday and scattered showers on Sunday. After the autumnal equinox Monday, afternoon temps return to the 70s.

Saturday morning will be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures start in the middle and upper 60s. Roads will be dry for families and friends going to and from morning services and events like the Renaissance Festival in Holly, the Funky Ferndale Art Fair or the 2019 Barn Tour in Romeo.

Sunrise is at 7:19 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and very warm. It'll be so warm, you'll want the pools to re-open. People can enjoy college football at Eastern Michigan University. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET in Ypsilanti. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temps will hang near 80 degrees and the upper 70s.

Sunset is at 7:33 p.m. ET.

Saturday night becomes mostly cloudy and remains warm. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees. Ahead of a cold front, there is a chance of scattered sprinkles or light rain.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temps will be near 80 degrees.

Fall begins with the equinox at 3:50 a.m. ET, Monday.

As and after the cold front passes through, showers are still possible Monday with daytime temps in the 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunnier, mild, dry and comfortable. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s.

