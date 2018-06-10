DETROIT - Wet weather is possible for the Motown area, Sunday. The morning will be the wettest time of day. It becomes milder in the afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way, Monday and later this week.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms continue to dot the landscape of Detroit and Southeast Michigan, Sunday morning and midday.

Temperature start in the 50s and low 60s. Drivers must use caution on damp roadways while going to and from morning services and activities. Remember to bring your umbrellas if you’re arriving early for the Motor City Pride parade or the Home and Garden show at Pewabic Pottery.

Sunday afternoon gradually becomes drier. Skies remain overcast, so temperatures only be in the low 70s. Chances are good that the Detroit Tigers' baseball game against Cleveland will still occur, even if it is delayed. Go to ClickOnDetroit.com‘s home page for details. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and mild. Temps in the middle and upper 60s.

Sunday night will be mild and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Monday forecast

Monday will be sunnier by the afternoon and warmer. With enough sunshine, temperatures will make it to 80°F.

Rest of the week forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered on Tuesday. It’ll be partly sunny and warmer with daytime temps in the low 80s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be sunnier, and it will still feel like summer.

Daytime temps will be in between 80 and 85°F each day. Great for boating, getting the car washed and going to the pool or the beach.

BEACH AND BOATING FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind: E 9-14 kts.; Waves: 2-3 ft.; Water Temp: 66 deg. F

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind: E 9-14 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.; Water Temp: 59 deg. F

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind: E 6-12 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.; Water Temp: 52 deg. F

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.