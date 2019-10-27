Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain from Tropical Storm Olga gone, breezy brighter weather ahead

DETROIT - A Lakeshore Flood Warning and Lakeshore Flood Advisory are in effect for the coasts of Macomb, Monroe, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties until 8 a.m. ET, Sunday.

Happy Sunday, Motown!

Rain from tropical storm Olga is leaving, but it remains windy today. It will be mild in the morning, and cooler in the afternoon. Sunshine slowly emerges.

Sunday morning will be wet and windy with the lingering showers leaving the Detroit area during breakfast. Temperatures start and stay in the middle and upper 50s. With cooler air poised to move in, high temperatures will be near 60 degrees at lunchtime.

Sunrise is at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be breezy and become partly sunny. Temperatures fall to the low 50s and upper 40s. Grab your jackets and wind breakers, and hold on to your hats as you get ready for the Fur Bowl at Astro Lanes in Madison Heights or Spook n' Skate at the Velodrome in Detroit or the Lions game. Chillier air comes riding in on a westerly wind blowing at 10 to 20 mph. Watch out for flying debris and falling tree limbs.

Sunday evening will be breezy and chilly. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with temps in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunset is at 6:34 p.m. ET.

Sunday night becomes mostly clear, and the wind calms down a bit. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild. Daytime temps will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cooler. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Wednesday will be chilly and wet with showers and highs near 50 degrees.

Happy Halloween, Thursday! Many celebrations during the day and evening will need to be enjoyed indoors. Rain remains possible with highs in the low 50s and evening temps in the 40s. Remember to have your children dress with layers under their costumes.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.