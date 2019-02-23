Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain Saturday, wicked wind Sunday

DETROIT - A high wind watch is in effect for Detroit and all of southeast Michigan from 7 a.m. ET, Sunday, to 1 a.m. ET, Monday.

Saturday will be cool with more thawing and rain. The best time to venture outdoors is in the morning. Nighttime storms arrive and develop followed by dangerous wind Sunday.

Saturday morning will be cold with increasing clouds. Mostly clear skies will quickly give way to cloudy skies by noon. Temperatures start in the middle 20s at breakfast time and will be in the mid 30s at lunchtime. The best time to be outdoors or to travel to and from services or events like the Detroit Boat Show is the first half of the day because it will be dry. Just remember to dress and make sure kids are dressed warmly.

Sunrise is at 7:18 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will become wet with rain showers. Also, it becomes breezier with rising temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40s. Use caution on wet roads and sidewalks and remember your umbrellas and rain coats.

Sunset is at 6:16 p.m. ET.

More rain arrives, Saturday evening. Some showers will be heavy, at times. Lightning and thunder are possible, too, especially deeper in to the night. Warmer air arrives, too. Dinnertime temps will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Saturday night will be mild, damp and windy. Wind gusts increase to 25 to 35 mph.

On Sunday, the high wind watch, where damaging wind is possible, will likely switch to a high wind warning, where damaging wind is imminent or happening. Wind speeds increase to 20 to 30 mph, and gusts will be as high as 50 or 60 mph. It will be like a tropical storm is over the region.

The area of low pressure deepens rapidly; so rapidly, the term "bomb cyclone" has been used. This is any actual thing with criteria including a decrease in pressure of 24 millibars in 24 hours. Temperatures fall from the 40s in the morning to the 30s in the afternoon. The storm bringing wicked wind to the motown area intensifies this rapidly.

Here is what all the technical meteorological jargon means for you. The wind will cause hazardous conditions, and it is best for you and your family and loved ones to prepare now. Make sure all mobile devices, including laptops and phones, are fully charged and be ready to use batteries and flashlights in case of power outages.

Stay away from downed wires and alert the authorities immediately. Treat all intersections with broken traffic signals as four-way stops. Drivers with RV's, semi trucks or other high profile vehicle must use extreme caution while driving, especially on bridges and curves. Anyone who has to use a generator must make sure the generator is outdoors, away from the home to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Monday will be mostly sunny and colder. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Snow is possible Tuesday afternoon with daytime temps in the mid 20s after teens in the morning.

Wednesday will have light snow with a high just above 30 degrees.

