Metro Detroit weather forecast: Ready for a real taste of spring?

Yesterday’s brief spike of warm weather was also accompanied by severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, so we didn’t get to enough any of it.

But just be patient -- there’s a nice stretch of spring weather on the way, as you’ll see below! But first, let’s get through the first part of the forecast, which is a return to the late winter weather that just keeps hanging on.

Rain moved into the area this afternoon, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some wet snowflakes mix in as temperatures keep dropping (but we’ll stay above freezing through the evening rush hour, so no accumulation). Speaking of temperatures, they’ve been steady to slowly falling all day and, by mid-afternoon, were in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius), with wind chills around 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Overnight, we’ll still see scattered snow showers, but no accumulation. Of greater concern is that temperatures will fall below freezing later tonight, so damp pavement will become icy -- be aware of this if you’re heading out first thing Saturday morning. Temperatures will eventually drop into the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) by dawn, with a west wind at 10 to 15 mph making it feel more like low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Any lingering flurries or scattered light snow showers will end first thing Saturday morning, and mostly cloudy skies will gradually transition to increasing sunshine during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) will feel more like upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) due to a west wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:44 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 7:41 p.m.

Becoming clear Saturday night -- no problems for our date night except that it’ll be a cold one. But that’s why somebody invented coats and jackets, right? Fortunately, wind will steadily decrease after sunset. Overnight lows in the low 20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday will start as a “sun day,” then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius), but wind will be much lighter than on Saturday.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Monday, with highs once again in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Becoming clear Monday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

A weak upper level disturbance on Wednesday will bring a chance of either light rain or snow, depending upon what time of day it arrives. Either way, amounts look to be light, and snow shouldn’t accumulate since it’ll be above freezing, with temperatures in the afternoon reaching the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). So, the beginning of astronomical spring at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday doesn’t look very nice, weather-wise.

Alright – enough is enough. We don’t just want spring. We want spring WEATHER.

Your prayers have been answered! Check out the forecast for the end of next week:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Not bad, eh?

