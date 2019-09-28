Metro Detroit Weather forecast: Showers leave, clouds remain Saturday evening

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

Saturday evening will be drier, and Saturday night will be cooler. More clouds return, Sunday, and it gets hotter, Monday and Tuesday.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Dinner time temps will be in the 60s. Roads will be more manageable for families' dinner plans.

Sunset is at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the middle 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. The rain will not completely wash out tailgating events before the 1:00 p.m. ET Lions game against the Kansas City Chiefs or other events. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Much warmer air arrives Monday and Tuesday. Monday is Rosh Hashanah; sunset is at 7:17 p.m. ET. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Afternoon temps reach the middle 80s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and hotter than average, too. Daytime temps return to the mid 80s.

