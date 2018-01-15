Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snow will diminish

As expected, this morning’s snow was light, and with tiny snowflakes…not much accumulation there.

Snowfall rates did pick up this afternoon, so our accumulation target of one to two inches still looks on track. Snow will wind down tonight, with just scattered snow showers in its wake. Lows in the mid teens (-10 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind will shift to the southwest, at 4 to 8 mph.

Cloudy on Tuesday with scattered snow showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). West-southwest wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:59 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 5:28 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Wednesday, and becoming breezy – this will be the start of an extended stretch of breezy days. Highs in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy on Thursday, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-1 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and breezy on Saturday, with a scattered, light rain shower chance during the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius). This might be a good day to try and get those Christmas lights down…it’s been so cold that I’ve seen many houses with their lights still up.

Cloudy with a chance of rain showers Saturday night. Lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy and breezy on Sunday with an increasing chances of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

A strong cold front crosses the area next Monday. This will be a very dynamic system, so some January thunderstorms are even possible ahead of the front! Once the front passes by, a slot of dry air will shut off the precipitation for a while, before snow showers then rotate into the area. It’ll be a windy day, with highs ahead of the front in the mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius), and then falling sharply after the front passes by. Naturally the timing of this scenario can change. In fact, it probably will change. We’re still one week out…so the Local4Casters will keep a close eye on things and update you through the week.

