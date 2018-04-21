Metro Detroit weather forecast: Spring has sprung

DETROIT - A wonderful weekend ahead with a few clouds in the mix today, and warming sun to come.

Morning lows are in the upper 20s to low and mid-30s and calm winds so no big wind chill issues. Skies will fill with high clouds through the morning and early afternoon, which means highs will take a slight step back today into the low and mid-50s and still light winds east 5-10 mph. The high clouds will thin in spots mid-afternoon, allowing a few neighborhoods near 60 degrees.

Sunday sunshine will be with us all day and temperatures will respond nicely. Most of Metro Detroit starts on the cool side in the low to mid-30s and highs take aim once again at 60 degrees. With plenty of sunshine, the only obstacle for temps is a cool breeze northeast 5-15 mph, keeping east siders in the mid to upper 50s and those inland in that 60 degree range away from the big lakes. Get ready for a picture perfect end to your weekend.

We have a shot at 70 degrees Monday with more sunshine and favorable, warming winds. Most areas will hit at least the mid-60s and this should be the warmest day of the week.

Wet weather arrives late Tuesday and that brings a very unsettled weather pattern for a few days. In fact, we have rain chances Tuesday night, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. These are not all day soakers, but scattered showers coming and going mid-week through maybe Friday. Temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s even during the rain chances. Cooler temps come back next weekend.

