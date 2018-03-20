Metro Detroit weather forecast: Spring starts today, but winter weather persists

DETROIT - It’s a wind chilly start to your Tuesday with temps in the low and mid 20s and wind chills in the teens to single digits in some spots.

Skies are partly cloudy and will be throughout the morning and midday, and those pesky breezes will continue NE 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph at times today. Again, the morning wind chills are serious and need to be taken serious so bundle up if you plan on being out this morning for an extended period of time.

The Vernal Equinox -- or start of Spring -- is today at 12:15 p.m., but Mother Nature will have it feeling like Winter at times. Highs will be near 40 degrees with the winds keeping the ‘feels like’ temps mainly in the 20s.

Wednesday forecast

A series of storms have been passing just south of us and will turn into Wintry Trouble on the east coast. Wednesday’s storm will be very close to our border with Ohio, so our South Zone may get a little bit of snow on the fringe of that storm tomorrow.

Morning lows in the 20s feel like teens, and highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees tomorrow. Our strong and drying winds NE 8-18 mph will try to keep that snow away and there’s a good chance we just see an increase in clouds all day instead of wet weather. We will keep you posted of any changes throughout the day today.

Thursday forecast

We should see more and more sunshine Thursday and Friday and Metro Detroit will be warming just a few degrees to end the week. That means mid 40s with sun and lighter winds Thursday and Friday, but a few more clouds Saturday from another near miss storm that will pass just to our south.

Right now, it looks like a dry week ahead.

