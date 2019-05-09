Metro Detroit weather forecast: Still monitoring thunderstorm chances

DETROIT - The first batch of rain that delayed the start of this afternoon’s Tigers game has moved off to the east, and we’re now seeing some thinning of the clouds.

While we won’t see blue skies this afternoon, we will see some brightening of the sky and even some fuzzy sun. That’s the good news. The bad news is that any additional heating from the sun will destabilize the atmosphere even more, and make us additionally prone to thunderstorm development later this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be robust, so monitor things on our Local4Casters app’s radar.

Thunderstorms this evening will eventually become more scattered, and all rain should end late at night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph will become west, late.

After a cloudy Friday (TGIF!) morning, breaks of sun should develop during the afternoon. Cold air streaming in will greatly limit temperature rises, and keep us in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius) for highs. West winds at 10 to 20 mph certainly won’t help.

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and in the mid to upper 30s (2 to 4 degrees Celsius) in rural areas.

Weekend Update

Saturday will definitely be the better of the two Mother’s Day weekend days. For those of you participating in the Race 4 the Cure, it’ll be a chilly start for sure, but at least it’ll be dry with sunshine. It may become partly cloudy during the afternoon but, all-in-all, we won’t complain – especially after seeing the Sunday forecast. So if the Birmingham Art Fair is an annual tradition for you, Saturday is your day. Highs Saturday will be well below average, topping out in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius), but at least it won’t be windy.

Dry weather continues through Saturday evening, so the weather won’t be a problem for your Date Night plans (just chilly).

Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy and, based upon today’s computer models, light rain should develop -- some computer models bring it in during the morning, others by early afternoon. Regardless, the increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures (highs in the mid 50s -- 12 degrees Celsius) will make it a challenge for outdoor plans, such as Mother’s Day barbecues and golf.

WeatherFest is Back!

This Monday, come see us at WeatherFest at the Southfield Public Library! If you’ve never been to WeatherFest, we’re proud to partner with the National Weather Service, the Southfield Public Library and the Young Meteorologists Program for a great day of learning and fun. The event is open to the public between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Check out all of the details here.

