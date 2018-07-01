Metro Detroit weather forecast: Still sweltering Sunday with high heat, humidity

DETROIT - Relentless high heat and humidity remain over Detroit in Southeast Michigan, Sunday. Get ready for more triple digit heat indices. A little relief comes soon; emphasis on “little.”

Sunday morning will be warm and muggy, again. Temperatures quickly rise from 70s to 80s before families finish the their breakfast. Heat indices will already be in the 80s, so air-conditioners have to get an early start again.

Sunrise is at 6:01 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be hazy, hot and humid . Highs will be in the low 90s, and heat indices will be near or just above 100°F.

As always, family should continue the good keep-cool-habits of drinking plenty of water, wearing light, loose-fitting clothes, and staying in or near air-conditioned areas. Also, anyone cooling off in or near water must remember that drinking and boating do not mix and drinking and swimming do not mix. If you cannot swim and don’t know how deep the water is, it is best to stay on shore and cool off some other way.

Sunday evening will become partly cloudy and remain very warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

Sunday night becomes cloudy scattered rain showers after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Those clouds are associated with the cold front that brings minor relief, Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible throughout Monday, but not every neighborhood will gets wet.

Tuesday has a chance of scattered rain, too. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny, and daytime temps will reach the upper 80s.

Happy Fourth of July, Wednesday! Sunshine returns in full force. Afternoon temps return to 90°F.

Thursday and Friday will be slightly hotter. High temps soar back of the low 90s. Mostly sunny skies.

Heat indices will be near 90 degrees most of Saturday night. Overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, again.

Sweltering heat and humidity carry over to Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100 degrees or more.

Monday may have some relief with scattered showers and thunderstorms but not much. It still feels like the tropics with highs in the upper 80s and "feels like" temps in the 90s.

Tuesday and the rest of the work-week, next week, afternoon temps return to 90 degrees-plus! Skies mostly to partly sunny.

