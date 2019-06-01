Metro Detroit weather forecast: Stormy Saturday with summer-like conditions

Happy Saturday, Detroit!

The first full weekend of June is already here. It will be warm and stormy the first half of the weekend. Then the second half of the weekend will be cooler and bright. Saturday’s storms have a marginal risk of becoming strong or severe.

Saturday morning will be mild with clouds overhead and sunshine. There will be an isolated shower or thunderstorm or two, especially in the thumb and along the I-69 corridor.

Temperatures start in the 50s and low 60s. Families going to the Detroit Grand Prix will have dry roads, but they should be prepared for showers and thunderstorms during the second half of today.

Sunrise 6 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be near 80°F or more. There is the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially after 3 p.m. ET.

The National Weather Service has announced there is marginal risk for strong to severe storms in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. There is a slight chance of heavy downpours, hail, damaging wind and frequent lightning. Anyone going to the pool, boating or going to the beach should listen for thunder and follow the instructions of lifeguards and other authorities if they tell you to get out of the pool or to go to dry land and into a sturdy structure.

Saturday evening will have scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the rain-cooled 70s.

Sunset is at 9:02 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will have a second crop of showers and storms, especially before midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the low and middle 50s.

After a cold front passes, skies clear and it becomes cooler for Sunday. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will be sunny and cooler than average, again. Afternoon temps will be in the middle 60s.