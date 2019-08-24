Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunny Saturday afternoon

DETROIT - Happy Saturday, Motown! It is simply gorgeous outside.

Saturday will be bright, warm and comfortable. More sunshine and warmer conditions return, Sunday.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s. The Environmental Fair at Detroit Country Day School is the perfect activity to inspire the scientist and nature-lover in your home. Going to the Detroit Zoo, Belle Isle or the Renaissance Festival will be loads of fun, too. Mother Nature is helping you out.

Saturday evening will be fair and mild. You can have dinner outdoors and take a stroll as temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunset is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be clear and cool. Overnight lows will return to the 50s.

Sunday will be warmer and remain comfortable and delightful. Highs will be near 80 degrees. Perfect weather for playing catch with your kids or playing softball or volley ball with friends and co-workers.

A warm front approaches Monday. Showers and thunderstorms form ahead of it. Daytime temps will reach the low 80s, but we will need our umbrellas.

Showers and storms are possible, Tuesday, as well. Afternoon temps in the low 80s, again.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

