Metro Detroit Weather Forecast: Sunny Sunday

DETROIT - Clear skies and cool temps as you head out early on a Sunday with morning lows near freezing in many spots. Bright sunshine will warm us all very quickly into the upper 50s to low 60s. It’s another day where areas farther from the big lakes on the east side will be warmer than those closer to the water. Bottom line, low to mid 60s for inland communities, while east siders will top off closer to 60 degrees. Winds are light but cool ENE 5-10 mph.

We have a shot at 70 degrees Monday with more sunshine and favorable, warming winds. The big question mark is when will the deck of clouds roll in ahead of the rain. We do expect increasing clouds tomorrow which may keep many of us in the mid to upper 60s, but if we keep clouds away until the late afternoon, then we may see that 70 degrees.

Wet weather arrives on and off all day Tuesday and that brings a very unsettled weather pattern for a few days. In fact, we have rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday, and again on Friday. These are not all day soakers, but scattered showers coming and going mid week through maybe Friday. Temps will be in the mid 50s during the rain chances and closer to 60 degrees Thursday and Saturday which right now look like dry days. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

