Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunny weekend, wet snow to come

Sunshine felt great Thursday, but temperatures only made it to the upper 30s. That will change Friday.

For the rest of Thursday, expect mostly clear skies and lows in the 20s in most spots. With no visible moon, and hardly a cloud, it’s a great night to catch our first meteor shower of 2019, the Quadrantids. The shower’s peak will be at 5 a.m., but you should be able to catch a streak or two at any Thursday night.

Friday, we'll get sunshine from start to finish. That will push highs into the mid-40s, but that won’t be our warmest temperature of the forecast.

We'll hold onto the 40s through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will remain dry. Saturday will be the brighter of the two days with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds return on Sunday, keeping highs near 40.

A soaker arrives Monday, starting out as some wet snow, but eventually eventually to all rain. Precipitation will be around for much of the day. Despite that, highs should hit their peak of the forecast, finishing in the upper 40s. It’s going to be windy as well through the day.

After a few snow showers late Tuesday, things will quiet down for the middle of the week.



