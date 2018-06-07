Metro Detroit weather forecast: Timing of weekend storms remains tricky

DETROIT - Clouds thinned on schedule today which, combined with warmer temperatures, made for a very nice afternoon.

As long as we maintain the mostly clear skies this evening, we have another chance to see Metro Detroiter Drew Feustel fly overhead in the International Space Station! Here are all of the details, and remember that the Space Station doesn’t “rise and set” but, rather, fades in and out of view:

Skies eventually become partly cloudy overnight, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius), with wind become calm or nearly calm.

We’ll start our Friday (TGIF!) with some sunshine, then clouds should tend to increase during the afternoon. The computer models differ as to if a widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible after 4:00 p.m. I know this is important to a lot of people, as Friday is the last day for a lot of schools, and there are all sorts of after school parties, “graduations,” and activities planned. IF a scattered shower or storm pops up, there is a suggestion among the models that areas south of I-94 stand the better chance to get one, but keep in mind that some models give us virtually nothing. It may not be until we see Friday morning’s upper air data (from those weather balloons that are launched twice a day) that we get a better handle on how unstable the atmosphere will become. But forecast upper air data we’ve looked at today suggests that things won’t be terribly unstable. The bottom line is that, if you have a late afternoon outdoor plan, check the customizable radar on our free weather app frequently to stay ahead of the weather. If you’re one of the few who don’t have our app, just search under WDIV in the app store and it’s right there. Also, follow us on Twitter at @PGLocal4 and @Local4Casters for personalized updates. Highs Friday should reach 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Northeast to east wind at 4 to 8 mph means that it’ll be cooler near the western shores of the big lakes.

Friday’s sunrise is at 5:57 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 9:08 p.m.

Weekend Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms become increasingly likely Friday night, with those areas that get hit by more than one batch of storms possibly getting well over an inch of rain, while other areas receive well under an inch. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). Rain could be an issue for Friday evening’s Tigers game at Comerica Park.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to start our day Saturday, but when they end is the other difficult part of this forecast. Ben Bailey and I spent a good deal of our time this afternoon discussing this, and the two models that seem to agree the most (the GFS and 12Z / 12km RPM) start sagging the rain south during the day, drying us out from north to south. So, IF these models have things correct, we may be dry for Saturday afternoon’s 4:00 p.m. Tigers game. The clouds should hold highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Saturday night (actually, more clearing north and more clouds south), with lows near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny north, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny south, on Sunday, with highs rebounding into the upper 70s (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

One other thing to watch this weekend is the potential for easterly winds to develop, which once again would create potential lakeshore problems along the western shores of Lakes Erie and Huron. We’ll keep you posted.

Next Week

As mentioned yesterday, most of next week looks dry, with pleasantly warm summer weather! It appears that the Tuesday night / Wednesday thunderstorm chance may move up a bit and impact part of Tuesday afternoon and then leave us dry on Wednesday but, aside from that, we don’t see any other major rain chances through Friday. Highs still look to range from the low to mid 80s (28 to 30 degrees Celsius).

