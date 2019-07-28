Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm Sunday with showers, storms

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Livingston County until 2 p.m. Monday.

Sunday will be warm and a bit more humid. There will be no wash-out, but showers and storms are possible. After more wet weather, Monday, sunshine and comfortable warmth return.

Sunday starts warm. Some streets will be wet from scattered showers and thunderstorms that started Sunday morning. By dawn, skies return to partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s just before breakfast. Going to and from services and morning activities should not be a hassle. Just look out for some wetness.

Sunrise is at 8:22 a.m. ET.

Morning and midday will be the driest times of day for going to the Detroit Zoo, the Mo Pop Festival in Detroit or Maker Faire in Dearborn.

Sunday afternoon will be hotter and muggier. Scattered showers and storms re-form shortly after lunchtime. Heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds are possible. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. Heat indices will be close to 90 degrees.

Sunday evening will have scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees in the rain-cooled air.

Sunset is at 8:57 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Monday will be very warm and muggy. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, again, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Tuesday becomes less humid with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have more sunshine. Daytime temps will be near 80 degrees, and it remains comfortable.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Water Temp: 76 deg. F; Wind: SW 10-15 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 10-15 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Water Temp: 71 deg. F; Wind: SW 10-15 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Scattered showers, storms, warm. High in the mid 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of storms, warm. High in the low 80s.

