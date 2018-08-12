Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm with more scattered afternoon showers, Sunday

DETROIT - Mother Nature puts the weather on "repeat" for Detroit and Southeast Michigan, Sunday. It will be warm with sunshine during the first half of the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the second half.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Sunday morning will be mostly sunny and mild. Families will have dry roads and a little patchy fog at dawn with temps in the 50s to mid 60s. Remember to use caution when encountering areas of reduced visibility.

Sunrise is at 6:38 a.m.

By midday, temperatures will get closer to 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Great weather for getting the car washed and going to the pool. The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park in downtown Motown. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. People will need umbrellas and ponchos, at first, then duck indoors to avoid lightning and to remain dry. It will be warm when it isn't raining with highs near 85 degrees. Just like Saturday, be on guard for heavy downpours, gusty wind and small hail in spots.

Sunday evening will have scattered showers and storms. It becomes drier after sunset. Dinnertime temps will be in the low 80s, then 70s.

Sunset is at 8:38 p.m.

Sunday night will have fair skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Monday's forecast

More stable air arrives Monday. It will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s.

Later this week

Tuesday will be bright and hotter. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

The next chance of rain is on Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon temps in the low and mid 80s.

Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday. Highs in the low 80s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.