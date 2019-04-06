Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warming up with some sun, Saturday

DETROIT - Welcome to the first weekend of April, Motown! It will feel like spring on both days with a chance of rain by the end.

Saturday morning will be chilly with some fog. Families and individuals must be careful traveling to and through areas of low visibility. Temperatures start in the 30s and low 40s.

Sunrise is at 7:08 a.m. ET.

Warmer weather arrives, Saturday afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny. Temperatures will be in the low 60s. It will be a great day for softball and throwing the frisbee around.

Plenty of boaters will be on the water. Remember, safety first. Water temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s, so remember life jackets for everyone and tell people on shore about your plans.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of afternoon and evening rain showers. Temps will be nearly 10 degrees or more above average with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will be rainy and mild. Highs will be in the low and mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler and sunnier. Daytime temps will reach 60 degrees, Tuesday, and 50 degrees, Wednesday.

