Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wet Father's Day weekend

DETROIT - Rain returns Saturday and Father's Day, Sunday. No huge wash-out, but count on scattered showers and storms for dad and the family as you take him out for a meal.

Scattered showers will be around, Saturday. Much cooler than average under the gray skies. Temperatures will be in the low 60s in the morning and upper 60s in the afternoon. Use caution on wet roads and sidewalks.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, Father's Day Sunday. Some will have heavy downpours, lightning and higher winds. Afternoon temperatures will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

Lingering showers will fall, Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

