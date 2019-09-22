Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wet weather arriving, Sunday night

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

Summer 2019's last day is coming to an end. It remains mild overnight with wet weather arriving. Autumn begins early Monday morning.

Sunday night will be wetter with showers moving in after 8 p.m. ET. Overnight lows will be in the 60s, and drivers must use caution on wet surfaces. Rainfall amounts will be greater north and west of Motown; near a half inch to an inch. The Motor City and most of the region will receive up to a half inch of rain by dawn.

Fall begins with the equinox at 3:50 a.m. ET, Monday.

As and after the cold front passes through, showers are still possible Monday morning. Monday afternoon becomes sunnier with drier, much less humid air arriving. Daytime temps will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier, mild, dry and comfortable. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s.

