Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wind Advisory Saturday with slippery weather

DETROIT - A Wind Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 11 p.m., Saturday.

The last day of March will feel, and at times look, more like winter than spring in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Slippery weather for families celebrating Passover in the evening. Sunnier on Easter Sunday, but colder.

Saturday morning will become mostly cloudy and windy. Temperatures start around freezing. Families will need to wear their coats and hat to and from services to stay warm.

Sunrise is at 7:18 a.m. ET.

After the disastrous replay call against the Tigers, yesterday, the team will have a chance at redemption with another game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. But that's only if Mother Nature cooperates. A cold front bringing windy and wet conditions arrives around the scheduled 1:10 p.m. first pitch at Comerica Park in Downtown Detroit. Saturday afternoon will be chilly and raw with rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s, barely low 50s.

The wind will consistently blow from the southwest, then west, at 20-40 mph with 50 mph gusts. If this is trash day for you, grab and re-store your garbage cans and any loose outdoor items immediately.

Saturday evening will continue to be chilly and raw. Temps fall to the 30s with the passage of a cold front. Rain showers may mix with sleet or snow showers. Families traveling to and from seder, celebrating the beginning of Passover, must remain alert on roads, especially ramps, bridges and overpasses, as they become more slippery. Same for Michigan fans going to and from their favorite spot to watch the Wolverines compete in the Final Four in San Antonio, Texas. Tipoff is at 6:09 p.m. ET.

Sunset is at 7:58 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be cold and breezy. Overnight lows in the 20s. Anyone preparing flowerbeds and gardens must keep seedlings and potted plants indoors. Pet owners must keep their furry family members indoors, too.

Welcome to Easter Sunday! It becomes sunnier, but it will be chillier on Resurrection Day, which double as April Fools' Day. Highs will only be in the upper 30s, and that is no joke. Wear layers when going back to the ballpark for the third scheduled Tigers-Pirates game at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Monday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 40s.

Rain and snow showers possible again Tuesday, with temps in the low and mid 40s.

