Metro Detroit weather: Frigid Friday night, very cold weekend

DETROIT - Friday evening will remain frigid with a few flurries expected while this weekend will be dry, but very cold.

You'll need to prepare the snow shoves and snow blowers for expected snowfall on Monday.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Friday evening remains bone-chillingly cold and brisk. Temperatures will be in the low teens at dinner time with wind chills near or below zero. Remember to dress in layers while going to and from downtown Detroit for Quicken Loans Winter Blast and championship figure skating at Little Caesars Arena. A few flurries are possible, especially north of 8 Mile Road.

Friday night will be have teeth-chattering cold, too. Overnight lows will be near 5 degrees with wind chills near or just below zero. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy.

Saturday will be frigid in the morning and very cold in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with afternoon temps in the upper teens. It will feel like it's in the single digits all day. Families, especially children and seniors will need their hats, scarves, gloves and hand and toe warmers. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cold. Morning lows in the lwo teens. Afternoon highs in the low 20s. All of this sets the stage for more snow Monday.

A low pressure system intensifies as it dives from the Great Plains to the Motown area. Monday morning will have flurries and light snow arriving and developing. It becomes heavier during the morning commute through Monday afternoon. Highs will be near 20 degrees. With snowfall rates approaching a half inch to an inch per hour, at times, 3 to 6 inches of snow will fall by the ride home from work and school.

Scattered snow will keep roads hazardous, Tuesday. Daytime temps near 20 degrees.

A larger blast of arctic air follows Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Nighttime and early morning temps will be below zero (-5 to -10 degrees), and afternoon temps will be in the single digits each day.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.