Metro Detroit weather: Heavy rain, flooding, severe weather all threats this week

DETROIT - Heavy rain, a flooding threat and possibilities of severe weather -- all in the next 36 hours.

Widespread rain will be with us tonight, especially in the North and West Zones. That batch will linger through the beginning of Wednesday morning's commute. Lows tonight are headed to the mid-40s. But temperatures will rise to 50 by daybreak.

Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in effect for the Lake Erie shoreline through 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and for the Lake Huron shoreline until 4 p.m.

Warmer air surges north Wednesday. Rain should be limited to the North Zone in the morning. But scattered showers and thunderstorms develop by the late afternoon into the evening. Most of the area is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s.

Thursday gets us wet again, but we stay mild. Total rainfall from now through the end of the workweek will top 2 inches in parts of our North and West Zones, with 1-1.5 inch totals elsewhere.

The payoff comes this weekend. Friday will be mainly dry, with just a very early shower possible. Saturday will be partly cloudy and completely dry. Sunday, we get even more sunshine. Highs all three days will be near normal, in the mid-to-upper 60s.

