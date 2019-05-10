Metro Detroit weather: Here's what to expect today, Mother's Day weekend

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

It’s a wet start for some with temps in the low 50s as you head out the door today. Most of the wet weather is light, and moving through the east side of Metro Detroit. Still, you can at least expect a little spit and drizzle through the morning hours today.

By lunchtime, skies will try and thin as the low clouds lift eliminating the drizzle or shower chances for later in the day. We were hoping to tap into afternoon sunshine, but that may be a tall task and so our highs will likely not get out of the mid and upper 50s with winds W 5-15 mph gusting to 22 mph at times. A little bit of late day sun is possible, but no more wet weather once we get passed noon today.

Saturday forecast

It will be a cool start to the Race For The Cure Downtown Detroit tomorrow with morning temps in the lower 40s making it light jacket or sweatshirt weather. We will warm a little bit but we will struggle to get a ton of sun tomorrow.

We will likely see an hour or two of sun and clouds, but expect mostly cloudy skies most of your Saturday with highs near 60 degrees and light winds E 5-10 mph.

Mother's Day forecast

Mother’s Day is looking more and more wet with mid morning rain moving in and then scattered rain showers through the afternoon. With clouds and rain chances, highs will struggle in the low to mid 50s.

Next week weather

More showers are likely through Monday morning, but then showers become less numerous through the day with highs in the mid to maybe upper 50s with a little bit of afternoon sun and a couple of drips. It’s brighter and warmer Tuesday as we head back into the mid 60s.

More showers are likely Wednesday and storms too because we will be warming into the 70s, watching a cold front coming through later in the day.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.