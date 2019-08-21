Metro Detroit weather: Hot and muggy, scattered rain possible

DETROIT - Stay hydrated today with the heat and humidity in full effect as mid or even upper 80s will feel like low to mid 90s.

A warm breeze will get a little gusty here and there WSW 5-15 mph gusting to 15-20 mph. There's a stationary front north that will move our way as a cold front later this afternoon and evening which will prompt a few spotty soakers between 2pm and 6pm today, but the air is stable enough to avoid severe weather.

Cooler air moves in tonight and so do the clouds, which means rain for some overnight. It looks like areas along and south of I-94 will get a few hours of decent rain and we cannot rule out showers expanding farther north during the early morning hours.

Thursday

It will be a totally different day tomorrow as we do get some afternoon sunshine and highs only in the low to mid 70s with winds N 5-15 mph. That wind will drag lake enhanced clouds and a few afternoon sprinkles in our North Zone Thursday afternoon.

Weekend looks nice

Friday and Saturday are the best of the week with morning lows in the 50s around all of Metro Detroit and highs in the mid 70s. Enjoy!!! Sunday is only a little warmer and still dry with highs near 80°F as rain chances hold off until Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

