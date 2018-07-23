Metro Detroit weather: Isolated showers, storms Monday evening

Andrew Humphrey takes a look at the upcoming Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 23, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Monday evening will be mostly cloudy and a little wet. Rain still possible on Tuesday. By mid-week it will be sunnier and warmer.

Any spotty showers late Monday afternoon will slowly diminish after the dinner hour. It remains warm temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

The atmosphere remains unstable Tuesday, but it will be warmer. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon. Drivers must be careful on any wet roads and through any poor visibility during the ride home from work and when kids are picked up from day camp.

Great pool-weather returns, Wednesday and Thursday. It will be sunnier and hotter. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle and upper 80s.

Friday will be warm with highs near 80, but scattered showers return.

Saturday and Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with warm conditions. Afternoon temps in the low 80s. Scattered showers Saturday.

