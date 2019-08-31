Metro Detroit weather: Labor Day weekend forecast

DETROIT - I’ve always said on a three-day holiday weekend that if we can get two out of the three days with relatively nice weather, then we’ve done okay. By this standard, I think we’ll do okay this Labor Day weekend.

Saturday will feature high, thin clouds allowing for plenty of sunshine this morning, followed by a gradual thickening and increase in these clouds during the afternoon. By this evening, we’ll be mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius) are only slightly below average this time of year. Wind from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph means that it’ll be a cooler near Lakes Erie and Huron.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 6:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:09 p.m.

Mostly cloudy tonight, with a scattered light shower possible later at night…we’ll remain dry for the Tigers and U of M games this evening. Temperatures falling into the 60s during those games, with an overnight low in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with scattered light showers around. Some of us may salvage the day without much rain, while others get a light shower or two…but we should be able to enjoy part of the day. Just keep an eye on our app’s customizable radar to stay ahead of the weather, and you’ll be fine. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Sunday night with scattered light showers. Lows in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and warmer on Labor Day, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, becoming breezy and more humid on Tuesday…but don’t get used to it. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

A strong cold front Tuesday night brings some showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday, with much colder highs behind that cold front…only in the low 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), but the breezy conditions will certainly make it feel like fall!

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius)…with some 40s possible in rural areas!

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius)…and lighter wind than on Wednesday, so it’ll be a very pleasant afternoon.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius)…with more 40s possible in rural areas.

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend

While it’s obviously still a ways out, you know me: Never too early to look ahead to the next weekend!

Saturday’s long range models suggest a cool but dry first full weekend of September, with some sunshine. Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, with highs barely making it to 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Don’t be surprised…if this weather pattern pans out…if we see highs in the 60s north of M-59. Stay tuned…

