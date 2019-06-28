Metro Detroit weather: Large hail, severe thunderstorms possible Friday evening

DETROIT - Thunderstorms are still becoming severe Friday evening.

Large hail is the primary threat. We’ve already received reports of quarter-sized hail from storms earlier today.

4 Live Radar is indicating that storms in our North Zone are capable of producing ping pong ball sized hail.

These storms are also not moving very fast. Movement is generally to the east at about 30 mph. So, heavy downpours are likely along with frequent lighting.

A damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out, but hail is what has us most concerned. We’ll continue to monitor these throughout the night.

