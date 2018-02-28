Metro Detroit weather: Last warm day of the week with spotty showers possible

DETROIT - Grab the umbrella as you head out Wednesday, although rain chances will be spotty and very light.

ou’ll need that umbrella more so Thursday, but keep it handy. Temps in the mid and upper 30s as you head out with a spotty light rain shower or drizzle around.

We will have more dry times today than wet, but light showers will be trying to move in all day with the bulk of the wet weather south toward the Ohio River. Highs later Wednesday in the low to maybe mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies with winds SSW 6-12 mph.

Thursday forecast

Heavier and more widespread rain moves into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Thursday morning and will last for several hours dropping a half inch to an inch of rain during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow.

Gusty winds tomorrow ESW 10-25 mph as temps fall through the 40s into the 30s in the late afternoon and evening meaning a change to snow is a good bet later in the day.

The snow will switch from north to south and depending on where you are, 2-4 inches of new snow is possible through the evening Thursday.

Friday forecast

Snow showers taper off early Friday and we should see a good deal of sun during the late morning and afternoon. Morning lows in the 20s to low 30s and afternoon highs Friday near 40 degrees, but it will feel colder with a steady breezy blowing WNW 10-20 mph.

The weekend looks dry and cool with 20s for lows and highs in the low 40s both days. We may avoid showers on Monday, but wet weather approaches Monday night into Tuesday with a wintry mix likely. It’s early to lock in on anything now but be prepared for a colder end of the week next week.

