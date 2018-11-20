Metro Detroit weather: Light snow Tuesday morning, another coating Wednesday

DETROIT - Light snow is moving through Metro Detroit early Tuesday morning, and it should all wrap up by about 7 a.m.

The roads are mainly wet and not icy, but temps are subfreezing in our North Zone and some icy roads north of M-59 will be tricky this morning. Either way, expect your drive to take a little longer. Skies become partly sunny to partly cloudy and we stay cool without much growth at all from the numbers outside this morning.

So, highs in the low 30s with winds WNW 7-12 mph making it feel like low 20s most of the day. Bundle everybody up!

Wednesday weather forecast

We will likely see more light snow showers early Wednesday, which is a big travel day. It looks like a quick coating possible between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the morning with temps in the upper 20s, and that means it will be slick for anyone hitting the road very early tomorrow.

Most of the day is dry and a decent travel day. Western Michigan will get some lake effect flurries and light snow showers as the winds crank W 5-15 mph, but again it will be safe most of the day around most of the state tomorrow. Highs will hit the mid or even upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies after a dusting before sunrise.

Thanksgiving Day forecast

Happy Thanksgiving! Make sure you and the family put on a couple of layers heading down to Woodward Avenue and America's Thanksgiving Parade. Morning temps will be in the teens to near 20 degrees under clear skies Thursday. And we should see mostly sunshine to partly cloudy skies the rest of your Holiday with highs near freezing and that's it. Stay warm and safe!

The warmer air arrives Friday with sunshine and highs into the low and mid 40s. Rain showers move in Saturday, especially during the first half of the day as highs stay in the 40s. Sunday may be cloudy, but dry with mid to upper 40s, and more wet weather Monday should be rain switching back to snow into Tuesday. Stay tuned.

