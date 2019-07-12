Metro Detroit weather: Mild Friday with brief weekend rain chances

A spectacular start to your Friday with morning temps dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s as the humidity has taken a brief break making for a very comfy start. Morning clouds will give way to late morning and afternoon sunshine and no threat for wet weather today around Metro Detroit. Highs will hit the upper 70s to low 80s and the sun comes without the steamy humidity. The winds are on the lighter side NW/SW 5-10 mph.

We may see a brief shower or two late morning into the early afternoon tomorrow as the heat and humidity slowly start to climb here. So isolated midday showers, but don’t cancel your plans and most of us are on the dry side with highs hitting the mid to upper 80s. The winds will be a bit gusty with warm air on the move in SW 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph at times. Sunday looks great with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances are very weak most of next week, but we may see a few pop ups on Monday. The heat is back on and highs will flirt with 90°F most of next week. A few late afternoon storms will form with the heat of the afternoon while most of us see nothing. Tuesday is dry with sunshine and more heat and humidity. We have a few scattered showers and storms rolling through during the peak heat of the afternoon Wednesday and Thursday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

