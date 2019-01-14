Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring weekend winter storm system

DETROIT - After being barely brushed by a significant winter storm over the weekend, we have a few dry days ahead…no rush hour weather worries. But things get real active later in the week, as we’ll discuss later.

Today’s sunshine was terrific, but clouds are approaching that area, and we’ll be cloudy overnight, with lows much warmer than last night…just dropping into the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

Tuesday is going to be a cloudy day, but also a dry day, with highs in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). Southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Cloudy Tuesday night, with some patchy light freezing drizzle or a light snow shower possible ahead of an approaching cold front. Lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

The aforementioned cold front will cross the area early Wednesday morning, with dry air behind the front finally scouring out the cloud cover during the day. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius), and it may become a bit breezy once the sun comes out.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy on Thursday, with some light snow possible during the afternoon. Right now, it looks like an inch or less of accumulation. Highs in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with snow ending Thursday evening. Lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday…fortunately, a dry day for the Charity Preview at Cobo Center. Highs in the low to mid 30s (-0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Weekend storm update

We continue to watch with great anticipation every new run of the computer mdoels. This afternoon’s models seem to agree on keeping us on the northern fringe of the storm’s expansive snow shield.

This is a Saturday timing (for us) and, while no meteorologist can confidently forecast specific snow amounts this far in advance, we do want to try and provide you with some meaningful information.

As this point, and keep in mind that this is a very preliminary estimate and could change (even radically), the way things look today suggest this could be a 1-2” or 1-3” snow, with amounts heaviest near the state line, and lessening the farther north you go…although northeast winds may eventually develop and bring some Lake Huron lake effect into play.

Any farther northward movement of this storm’s path would significantly increase our snow amounts.

Conversely, if the track shifts farther south, then the expected snow amounts would decrease. Stay tuned. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius), but stiff breezes will obviously make it feel colder.

Sunday will be breezy and very cold as Arctic air spills into the state. Scattered snow showers are possible. Highs only in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows Sunday night plummeting into the single numbers (-14 degrees Celsius), with much colder wind chills.

