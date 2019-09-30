Metro Detroit weather: Morning rain, afternoon heat

Good Monday morning! I know, I know… and it's cloudy with scattered light rain showers to boot, but the showers will begin to dry out by 7 or 8am today. Temperatures are in the 50s as you head out and about and our afternoon high temps will be warming. Skies will go from cloudy with light rain this morning, to partly cloudy after lunch, and that's when the Summer heat will be felt. We should see highs quickly soar into the lower 80s through the mid to late afternoon and that of coarse is dependent upon when the clouds really clear out. The humidity is up as well, so lower 80s will feel a few degrees warmer, and those working outside later today should be drinking plenty of water! Winds will be shifting from the east to ESE 5-10 mph and most of the day will be on the dry side feeling a lot like Summer.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as we wake up to temps in the mid 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Look for highs to hit the mid to upper 80s tomorrow and the heat index will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds as gusty winds pick up SW 5-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph. Take it easy Tuesday, but know this will be the end of our Summer stretch this week as showers arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday with a cold front that will change things dramatically. Right now, there is no worry for severe weather late Tuesday and early Wednesday, but we'll keep you posted.

Wednesday brings a rapid decline in our weather conditions around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with rain and scattered thundershowers in the morning through the afternoon. Metro Detroit temps will be falling through the 70s and may even dip into the 60s by the end of the afternoon as cooler breezes reinforce the cooler air WNW 5-15 mph. We will likely see some morning showers Thursday as temps hang in the 60s to near 70°F. And Friday and Saturday will stay mainly in the 50s and 60s with dry weather expected. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.