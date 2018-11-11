Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, cold Sunday

DETROIT - Sunday feels like winter instead of fall, and Motown, but at least it is dry. Detroiters have to keep their winter coats handy today and all week long.

Sunday morning will be called with overcast skies. The wind will calm down, so wind chills will not be as brutal as they were earlier in the weekend. Temperatures will be well below freezing; in the middle and upper 20s at breakfast time. Families will need to bundle up before going to morning services and other activities.

Sunday afternoon will have a little sunshine. With mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies, highs have a chance of reaching 40°F, which is still well below average highs for this time of year.

Sunday evening becomes colder, again, under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall to the middle, then lower 30s.

Residents need to keep their pets and potted plants indoors Sunday night. Overnight lows retreat to the 20s, once again.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Afternoon times near 40°F. Monday night and Tuesday morning have a slight chance of scattered showers. If become slippery, but there is a very low chance of any significant accumulation.

Tuesday will be cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s during the day.

A reinforcing arctic blast arrives Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will be sunnier, but daytime temps will only be in the lower middle 30s.

