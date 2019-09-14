Metro Detroit weather: Not too hot, not too cold -- What a day!

DETROIT - What a day. Plenty of sunshine. Not too hot. Not too cold. And low humidity!

We'll keep the clear skies through this evening, so it'll be nearly perfect for your Date Night plans (although you may want to have a sweater with you if you'll be out late). Clouds will increase late at night, but the overnight itself will remain dry except for a shower chance well north of I-69. Lows in the mid-to-upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius) means that it'll be great sleeping weather -- open up those windows! A southwest wind will diminish to 2 to 5 mph.

Skies will become mostly cloudy on Sunday, and many of us may get through the daytime hours dry. Areas north of I-69 have a better shower chance, while those farther south only have a spotty light shower possibility -- so keep an eye on our app's radar to stay ahead of the weather -- especially at those Lions tailgates! Highs will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius), with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night with just a few light showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Monday starts with lots of clouds, but at least partial sunshine should develop during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

A big upper level ridge of high pressure then builds in for the rest of the week into the first half of next weekend, with dry weather and lots of sunshine Tuesday through Saturday! Highs through the week will be not too far from 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows in the 60 to 65 degree range (15 to 18 degrees Celsius). By next Friday and Saturday, highs may reach the low to mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius)!

This afternoon's computer models suggest a potential front bringing a shower and thunderstorm chance next Sunday, but this is far from guaranteed at this point -- we'll keep an eye on that.

