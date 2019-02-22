Metro Detroit weather: Plenty of sunshine Friday, but rain and wind this weekend

DETROIT - It’s going to be a really nice day, a great way to end the work and school (for some) week.

It’s cool Friday morning with lower 20s and wind chills in the mid to upper teens although the winds have really relaxed and you’ll see plenty of sunshine on your "Finally Friday" with winds ENE to ESE 3-8 mph.

Saturday forecast

The first half of your Saturday will also be beautiful as we wake to lows in the mid 20s tomorrow, with mostly clear skies. High clouds will fill in through the mid morning and into the early afternoon.

Rain chances are most likely after 4 or 5 p.m., or right around dinner time. Highs will hit the mid to upper 40s depending on how fast the clouds roll in. The showers will be scattered late Saturday and a little heavier overnight with rain and thunderstorms.

The heaviest bands of moisture again look to split as they approach SE Lower Michigan with heavier rains across Western Michigan and east into parts of Ohio, Ontario, and New York. Still, expect some good soakers overnight.

Sunday forecast

Early morning rain and thunder Sunday and the winds will really start cranking. We should see the NWS issue a Wind Advisory or Wind Warning for Sunday and possibly Monday with winds WSW 15-35 mph both days and gusts of 40-60 mph.

These won’t be severe storm winds, they’re created by the pressure differences around the Great Lakes Region and could lead to power outages -- stay tuned.

Cooler air comes in with strong winds Monday with temps in the 20s and 30s and some sunshine.

Snow returns Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for an inch or two.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.