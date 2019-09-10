Metro Detroit weather: Risk for severe storms today, tonight

DETROIT - There are almost two weeks before Fall officially begins, and Summer is back today in a big way.

Hazy morning sunshine and a late morning warming wind will help Metro Detroit high temperatures hit the mid 80s or warmer today. The humidity and breezes will be slowly increasing this morning SW 7-17 mph gusting 20-25 mph this afternoon and with the humidity it will feel like the low 90s.

The environment destabilizes in these conditions and with storms in Western Michigan, we cannot rule out a few stronger rain and/or thunderstorms later this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center placed our area in a weak or Marginal Risk for Severe Storms this afternoon or early evening. It’s hard to say where these storms will fire, but right now model data suggests our West and North Zones will be the most likely to see a storm or two capable of damaging wind and severe hail.

Wednesday

The heat and humidity will lead to better storm chances tomorrow, but we don’t expect anything to wild and crazy. Morning lows will still be near 70 degrees and then afternoon highs again take aim at the mid or upper 80s, and for the second day in a row we may see heat indices in the lower 90s. Scattered mid-afternoon rain and thunderstorms will be popping up with the heat of the day, and they will be coming and going all the way through the evening commute Wednesday.

The biggest threat will be a few areas getting soaked by repeated soaking showers causing at least a minor concern for flash flooding.

Thursday and beyond

It’s more clouds than sun on Thursday and highs may stick in the mid to upper 70s as a result. We have rain chances around through mainly the morning hours, and then an afternoon break with mostly cloudy skies keeping us in the 70s.

Friday rain chances should end by 2 or 3pm and should be good to go for your Friday Night High School Football games.

We’ll keep you posted as we get closer to the weekend which looks more comfy and dry right now.

