Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat this afternoon

DETROIT - The threat for severe storms around Metro Detroit today has been upgraded.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Metro Detroit now in a Slight Risk for severe storms. So, your warm Wednesday brings high temps into the mid and upper 80s feeling like the low 90s when you factor in the humidity, all while destabilizing the skies around us.

Keep an eye to the skies, especially after 2 p.m. today, as storms are most capable of heavy downpours causing flash flooding, deadly lightning, and 40-60 mph damaging winds.

Lesser threats still include severe hail one inch in size and isolated tornadoes. Our Local4Casters App is your best weapon against severe weather with interactive radar and key tools about the storms as they are popping, plus what's in store as we move forward. StormPins is also part of that app, so you can see pics people send about what the storms have done recently, while you post what they may have done rolling through your neck of the woods.

We will still be watching storm potential through the evening drive until about 10 or 11 p.m.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be cloudy and slightly cooler all day, but also dry most of the day. A few early morning showers are possible here tomorrow and then just overcast in the mid to upper 70s and winds ENE 5-15 mph occasionally gusting 15-25 mph. We need to be ready though because more downpours move in to end your work and school week.

Friday forecast

We will see more soaking showers and a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Friday. Your morning commute may be impacted by the potential of heavy rain, the stronger storm threat will be through the early afternoon. But the bottom line is, your Friday Night High School Football games will be played. We expect condition to calm down through the late afternoon, leaving us dry as we head into your Friday evening.

We'll keep you posted as we get closer to the weekend which looks dry Saturday with a few isolated showers Sunday afternoon.

