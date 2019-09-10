Metro Detroit weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued, heat returns tomorrow

DETROIT - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from now to 11 p.m. ET!

Happy Tuesday, Motown!

It still feels like summer with few complaints, Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. We'll have a few showers before midnight, but the better chance of showers and storms will be Wednesday afternoon. Sunnier skies and still warm this weekend.

Tuesday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and very warm. Temps will be in the low and mid 80s through dinnertime; in the rain-cooled 70s north of M-59/Hall Road. Stay cool and hydrated while going out to dinner or other activities like the Detroit Tigers' baseball game against the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Sunset is at 7:52 p.m. ET.

Showers and storms are possible, especially north of M-59/Hall Road, after 8:00 p.m. ET and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy and warm with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Keep your air conditioners and fans running.

Wednesday will be hotter than average, again. Highs will be in the middle 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms, especially in the afternoon and evening, with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Thursday will have another chance of showers and storms. Remaining much warmer than average by, at least, 5 degrees. Daytime temps in the low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunnier and warm. Highs in the upper 70s, Saturday, and near 80 degrees, Sunday.

