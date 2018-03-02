Metro Detroit weather: Slushy, icy Friday morning but sunshine is on the way

DETROIT - It’s a tough drive this morning with slush, ice, and black ice on the roads which means you’ll need extra time to get where you’re going to start your Friday.

Morning lows near 30 degrees with wind chills at times in the teens so bundle up. The sun will come back bright Friday morning and help us melt some of this fresh 3-8 inches of new snow around Metro Detroit. Winds will be gusty NNW 7-17 G 25 mph as temps hit the upper 30s to near 40 degrees this afternoon. The evening drive will likely be a bit icy, too.

The weekend looks dry and cool with 20s for lows and highs in the low 40s both days with Sunday being slightly warmer in the mid 40s. And we should see tons of weekend sunshine helping again to melt away some of this snow. The only problem will again be concerns of icy roads in the late night and early morning hours all weekend.

Monday will be nice with sun and highs heading into the low or mid 40s. High clouds will be streaming in throughout the afternoon ahead of wet weather for Tuesday. This will be another tricky one. It looks like snow showers early Tuesday changing to a wintry mix with temps in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees and then back to snow late Tuesday.

No accumulations to discuss yet, but we’ll let you know as we get closer. The Tuesday storm does not look to be a big hitter. But, cooler air then for the rest of the week mainly in the 20s and 30s.

