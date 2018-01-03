Metro Detroit weather: Southeast Michigan braces for even more cold weather as wind chills stay low

DETROIT - Yet again, we're bracing for wind chills between minus 10 and minus 20. This time the Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire area, from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Tonight, light snow wraps up during the evening, leaving up to an inch of accumulation. Low temperatures will be near zero with dangerous wind chills.

Winds increase through the day Thursday. But with highs only reaching the upper single digits, wind chills won’t improve in the afternoon, and that’s even with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Clouds break on Thursday and morning lows by Friday drop to their coldest marks of the season. Air temperatures will be minus 5 with wind chills even lower than what we’ve been dealing with… possibly minus 25!

Saturday morning will be even colder, with lows near 7 below. The warm air rushes in this weekend. Temperatures will actually get above freezing on Monday, but it will be coming with 1-3 inches of snow. That’s a VERY early estimation and could (probably will) change.

Even the cooler temperatures beyond that weather maker won’t be as cold as the bitter chill we’ve suffered through this week.

