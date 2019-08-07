Metro Detroit weather: Spotty afternoon showers, stormy Thursday morning

Good Wednesday afternoon! The cooler changes are on hold which means it’s going to stay warm for the rest of today.

Rain will cool a few of us for a couple of hours but those showers are mainly on the east side and into Southern Ontario through about 3pm today. Highs will hit the mid 80s and it does feel a bit warmer with the humidity sticking around with winds WNW to WSW 5-12 mph. Stay hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen.

Again, many of us won’t see a drop today, especially east of I-275 and north of M 59.

Thursday and Friday

Another cool front passes through tomorrow morning, and we will see morning showers and storms across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario between 5am and 8am as that front moves in. The day gets gradually brighter and less muggy. The breezes will pick up from the WNW 7-17 mph shifting to the WSW and that may help produce some lake effect clouds with a few spritzes through noon. The afternoon will be dry other than a few random showers closer to Lake Huron in our North Zone.

Highs may not get out of the 70s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. It should be great sleeping weather heading into Friday and through your weekend ahead.

Weekend

The weekend looks wonderful with bright sun Saturday and highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s with lower humidity. Sunday will go from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy late in the afternoon, but we should stay dry all weekend.

Computer model data shows a chance for a few showers Sunday night into Monday morning.

You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.